Get ready to buy booze: AP allows restricted sale of liquor

The YSRCP ruling seems to be in a hurry to get alcohol flowing in the state. A day after, lifting restrictions on production of alcohol in distilleries and breweries, the Jagan led government has decided to allow restricted sale of alcohol by opening retail liquor stores.

On Sunday, the Jagan-led government in Andhra Pradesh has allowed sale of liquor in all green and orange zones, excluding containment zones, in order to deal with major drop in revenues. While standalone shops will be allowed to sell liquor in green zones, persons visiting the shops will have to maintain social distance of at least six feet. The Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to open liquor stores is in line with the central government’s directive allowing liquor shops in designated green and orange zones in the country with effect from May 4, apart from allowing resumption of liquor sales in rural areas.

As per the central government guidelines, the state government gave a directive to the liquor stores that at any given time no more than five persons will be allowed at such shops, to avoid chances of contracting the deadly disease. Staff in liquor stores has to wear masks and gloves, and stores have to be regularly sanitized. Further, there will be sanitisers, gloves and a tray will will be used to collect payment and handover the bottles. Also, there will be markings outside where people outside where people will need to stand before they can purchase. .

On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government has lifted restrictions on production of alcohol in distilleries and breweries subject to the protocol and guidelines that are to be followed to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Jagan government had issued an order in this regard giving permission to 20 distilleries to resume operations in their districts with immediate effect.

The owners of the distilleries were asked to ensure that their employees strictly maintain social distancing norm and that the staff cannot use lifts in their respective liquor making companies. The government order triggered hopes among tipplers that liquor would soon be available in the retail liquor stores. Allowing the production in distilleries and breweries is essential to shore up huge revenue from this sector.

The Opposition was quick to react saying rather than solving the problems of the farmers and migrant workers, the state government was more worried about those into liquor trade. The Opposition leaders asked if the government was working for welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh or are they working for profiteering of liquor distillery owners