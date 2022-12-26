Give permanent title deeds by Jan 2024, Jagan tells officials

AP Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to expedite the distribution of permanent title deeds to the beneficiaries in 2000 villages where the first phase of resurvey has been completed under the YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha Scheme.

Taking stock of the distribution of title deeds at a review meeting of the scheme held on Monday, the Chief Minister directed the officials to complete the distribution of title deeds by January.

Responding to the action plan outlined by the officials to take up the survey in 2000 villages under the second phase and complete the distribution of title deeds by February 15, he told them to recruit necessary staff in more than 15000 village and ward secretariats by taking the village secretariat as a unit. The resurvey, taken up after a hundred years, should be fool proof and of high standards as the task is going on like a Maha Yagnam and bound to re-write history.

He suggested that, after handing over the title deeds, individual letters be written to all beneficiaries explaining how they are benefited while getting relief from the complex land disputes and court cases arising out of Section 22-A. While stressing the need to speed up the survey to find a permanent solution to landowners who suffered from various litigations, he directed the Geology and Mining Department to increase production of survey stones at their units and make them ready my March.

Earlier, officials told the Chief Minister that permanent title deeds were handed over to 7, 29,000 persons in 2000 villages in 4.3 lakh subdivisions under the first phase that witnessed 2 lakh mutations and 92 000 first time entries and solved 19000 land disputes besides saving Rs. 37.57crores of people’s money.

He was also informed that arrangements have been made to complete the survey by July 2023 in 4119 ward secretariats spread across 123 Corporations and Municipalities in the urban areas of the state.