Kodali Nani says Devineni, Velagapudi killed Ranga

Former minister and YSR Congress MLA Kodali Nani alleged that TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and Velagapudi Ramakrishna were accused of killing then Congress MLA Vangaveeti Mohana Ranga Rao.

Ranga was killed in the early hours of December 26, 1988, when he was in a hunger strike seeking protection. It was alleged that the TDP leaders who were in power then, were involved in the murder, while some of them have executed the murder.

However, with Ranga’s son Radhakrishna joining the TDP, the TDP leaders have organised the death anniversary of Ranga on Monday. A meeting was thus organised in Gudivada which raised controversy forcing the police to intervene.

The police have detained former minister Kollu Ravindra and others from visiting Gudivada asking him not to cause law and order problem. The police told the TDP leaders to allow their local leaders to organise the event and keep non-locals out of it.

Accordingly, former MLA and senior TDP leader Ravi Venkateswara Rao organised the death anniversary of Ranga, while the ruling YSR Congress leaders too held the event separately.

Addressing the activists, Kodali Nani alleged that the TDP had no right to organise death anniversary of Vangaveeti Ranga. Alleging that the TDP leaders killed the MLA, he asked how the killers would organise the death anniversary!

He said that the people of the two Telugu states were aware of the murder of Vangaveeti Ranga and would not accept the TDP leaders organising the death anniversary by the TDP.