Sushant Singh Rajput was Murdered: Revelation

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away two years ago and his death is a sensation and it remained a mystery. The actor was found hanging in his Bandra apartment. Two and a half years after his demise, a staffer of the Cooper Hospital revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered and he did not commit suicide. Roopkumar Shah, the staffer of Cooper Hospitals told that Sushant Singh Rajput’s body and neck had several marks when it came for autopsy.

“We received five dead bodies for postmortem. One among them belonged to Sushant Singh Rajput. I noticed several marks on his body and three marks on his neck. I informed the same to my higher authorities. The postmortem has to be recorded but they asked me just to take the pictures. Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide and it is a murder. We completed the postmortem in the night and handed over it to the cops” told Roopkumar Shah. This news has created a sensation.