Ranveer Singh in a Tollywood Remake

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh delivered a series of duds in a row after the pandemic. He has been keen to work with South Indian directors and he signed the remake of Anniyan in the direction of Shankar long ago. The shoot commences next year. The latest news is that Ranveer Singh has given his nod for the remake of Tollywood blockbuster film Krack which featured Ravi Teja in the lead role. Impressed with the cop drama, Ranveer signed the film. Gopichand Malineni who directed the original will direct the remake too.

Gopichand Malineni made enough changes to the script and narrated it to Ranveer Singh. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers will make their Bollywood debut with this film. Gopichand is done with Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy and the film is getting ready for Sankranthi 2023 release. Gopichand has one more commitment for Mythri Movie Makers and he has signed the remake of Krack. Mythri Movie Makers acquired the remake rights of Krack for a fancy price.