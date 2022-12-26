Vijay Deverakonda green flags his Next

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda is left in waiting mode and his next film Kushi is kept on hold as Samantha is unwell. There is no clarity about when the actress would return back to the sets. Vijay Deverakonda loved the narration of Gowtam Tinnanuri and he gave his nod. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will produce this film on Sithara Entertainments banner and My Home Group will present this project. As per the update, the film will have its official launch in January 2023 and the regular shoot will follow. Gowtam is currently busy with the pre-production work of the project.

The actors and technicians are currently getting finalized. There are reports that Samantha will join the sets of Kushi in January and 35 days of shoot is left pending. Vijay Deverakonda is keen to complete the shoot of Kushi and he will commence the shoot of Gowtam’s film. Vijay Deverakonda will celebrate his New Year in Bali with his friends and he would return back after a week.