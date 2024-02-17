Glimpse: Aa Okkati Adakku Says Allari Naresh

Allari Naresh who last appeared in a crucial role in Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga will next be seen in his 61st movie being helmed by debutant Malli Ankam. The makers revealed the film’s title as Aa Okkati Adakku through an uproarious glimpse.

The makers used the title of EVV Satyanarayana’s yesteryear blockbuster for this new movie and like the Rajendra Prasad starrer this Allari Naresh starrer is also going to be a wholesome entertainer.

The title glimpse begins with Allari Naresh coming out of home, as neighbors wait for him to ask him, “When are you getting married?” “Aa Okkati Adakku,” says he. Allari Naresh further says that marriage is the biggest problem in India.

What intrigues us is Allari Naresh is back in a comic role, after a long time. Faria Abdullah plays the lead actress in the movie being made on Chilaka Productions. Gopi Sundar scores the music for the movie which will grace the theatres on March 22nd, as announced by the makers.