x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP BJP wants to contest 20 seats

Published on February 16, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

AP BJP wants to contest 20 seats

The AP unit of the BJP is planning to contest 20 Assembly seats in the coming general election. The party is serious about these 20 seats where the party wants to have them if there would be any alliance.

The party would contest all the 175 Assembly seats. But will focus more on these 20 seats, a senior leader of the party said. He further said that the party had sent a report to the party national leadership suggesting that the party take these 20 seats if there is any alliance.

The state leadership proposed four seats in Guntur district, three in East Godavari district, two each in Krishna, Nellore, West Godavari and Chittoor, one each in Kadapa, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam and Anantapur districts.

The party leadership in the state is serious on going for alliance with the TDP. A good number of the leaders led by its president Daggubati Purandheswari are in favour of having electoral tie-up in the state with the TDP. They are very sympathetic to the TDP, and they speak whatever the TDP speaks.

However, the party’s national leadership is giving different voices. The party had not decided yet on the alliance. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu went to Delhi and held talks with BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It was about the party alliance but none of the leaders spoke about what went on between the two leaders.

Sources say that Amit Shah had asked for 35 Assembly seats and five Parliament seats in alliance with the TDP. Shah had reportedly told Chandrababu Naidu that the TDP should be prepared to give these seats to the BJP if they wanted the alliance to go.

While welcoming Chandrababu Naidu into the NDA, Amit Shah wanted the TDP leadership to be prepared for sacrifices. The TDP has to make up its mind to give those many seats to the BJP and it is to be seen if the TDP would give them for the tie-up.

Meanwhile, BJP State unit vice-president S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the Congress leaders have borrowed a failure leader from Telangana to head their AP unit. He said that the party had no eligible leaders in Andhra Pradesh to head the party. He wanted the APCC to make an appeal to the Telangana Congress leadership to withdraw the cases filed against sharing of the Krishna and Godavari river waters with Andhra Pradesh.

Next Glimpse: Aa Okkati Adakku Says Allari Naresh Previous Naidu promises better deal for those who support alliance
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage

Latest

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Nagarjuna gives his nod for a young Director?
image
Breaking: Pushpa 2: The Rule 3D Version not Releasing
image
Pushpa 3 is Pushpa 3: The Rampage
image
Rana Daggubati about his Long Delayed Projects

Most Read

image
Government Proposes GST Rate Hikes on Cigarettes and Cold drinks ?
image
Is Prof Nageshwar defending CM Revanth Reddy?
image
YS Sharmila calls rice smuggling a national-level scam

Related Articles

Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look Shriya Saran Golden Attire Chiranjeevi New Look Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event BloodDonation Benefits To Health Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024 Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip Sakshi Malik Haunting Look