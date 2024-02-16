x
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shriya Saran Golden Attire
Chiranjeevi New Look
Rashmika Mandanna Pushpa2 Hyd Event
BloodDonation Benefits To Health
Ariaana And Viviana Birthday PhotoShoot
Eesha Rebba Hyderabad times fashion week
Tamannaah Bhatia Fluffy Look
Bhavana Singh Modern Vibes
Tejaswi Madivada Wow Magazine Photoshoot
Regina Cassandra In Hyderabad Times Fashion Week
Mouni Roy Hot Look In GQMOTY2024
Sobhita Dhulipala’s Pelli Kuthuru Ceremony Pictures
Hebah Patel Sizzles In Red
Nora Fatehi In Payal Song Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha In Italy trip
Sakshi Malik Haunting Look
Home > Politics

Naidu promises better deal for those who support alliance

Naidu promises better deal for those who support alliance

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday promised to give better opportunities for the leaders who support the alliance. He said that the party would give top priority to accommodate the leaders who sacrifice their seats for alliance partners in the coming elections.

Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with the party leaders across the state and asked them to get ready for the general election. He said that they have just 50 days for the elections and wanted everyone to gear up.

He said that the party would have an alliance with the Jana Sena, which is asking for some seats. Though it would be difficult for the leaders to sacrifice those seats, he wanted them to cooperate with the leadership and make the sacrifices.

Naidu said that the party would give highest priority to those leaders who support the alliance and sacrifice their seats. He said that the party would always recognise those sacrifices. He wanted them to understand the historical necessity in going for alliance with the Jana Sena and some other parties in the coming elections to defeat the ruling YSR Congress.

Referring to the BC leaders’ meetings in the Assembly constituencies, Chandrababu Naidu wanted more leaders to have such meetings. He wanted them to hold the meetings for the BCs and tell them that the TDP had worked for them in the last 40 years. He also said that the TDP had given highest priority to the BCs and made several BCs as leaders in the party.

He told the party leaders to explain to the people that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed every section of the people. He said that Jagan had not done anything to the people in the last five years. He wanted the leaders to create awareness among the people and make them believe that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed them.

“People should realise that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed them. They should feel angry with the chief minister and revolt against the government. They should open up themselves and voice against the state government,” Chandrababu Naidu told the party leaders in the teleconference.

