Real show for Jagan has begun now, feels Naidu

Published on February 17, 2024

Real show for Jagan has begun now, feels Naidu

The real show for Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has now begun, felt TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday.

In his Twitter message, Chandrababu felt that as the Chief Minister of the State Jagan has adopted a vengeful attitude towards an area, particularly against the capital city of Amaravathi, and totally destroyed the area. Observing that this is a historical misery, Chandrababu in his Twitter message felt that Jagan has instigated communal hatred for his personal gains and resorted to mispropaganda.

Observing that misusing the official machinery, Jagan has completely defaced several agitations and resorted to violence against those who participated in the agitations, he said that the film ‘Rajadhani Files’ totally reflected these facts. The capital city has fallen victim to the conspiracies hatched by Jagan and the cruel mentality of the YSRCP leaders and the ‘Rajadhani Files’ clearly and perfectly projected all this.

“This is the reason as to why Jagan has made every effort to stop the screening of this movie but the court has successfully checked his game plan and sanctioned permission for screening” he said.

Chandrababu Naidu, through his Twitter message, called upon the Telugus across the globe to watch the movie in theatres to know the ground reality.

