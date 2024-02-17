x
Movie News

Fake News: Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Titles

Fake News: Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s Titles

From the past few days, there are speculations about the titles of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli’s adventure film. Rajamouli is done with the scriptwork of the film and the pre-production work has begun. Mahesh Babu will join the team next month and he will be trained specially through a couple of workshops that will be conducted by SS Rajamouli. Rajamouli has plans of making the film on international standards and the film will also have an international release. Our sources told that the speculated titles are not considered by the team.

As the film will have an international release, Rajamouli will take up an universal title that will appeal to larger crowds. The speculated titles Maharaja and Chakravarthy are pure Telugu titles and they will not match the buzz and combo of Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The shoot of the film will kick-start in May and Rajamouli will take two years to complete the project. KL Narayana is the producer and MM Keeravani is the music composer.

