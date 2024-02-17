RRR Actors: Crucial Time getting Wasted

Tollywood young Superstars Ram Charan and NTR worked together for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The film fared well and cemented their position across the pan-Indian level. Apart from their fans, several audience are eagerly waiting for the upcoming films of Charan and NTR. Ram Charan is working with Shankar in Game Changer and the film is delayed by a year for now. There is no clarity about the release date and the makers too are waiting for the shoot to be wrapped up. Ram Charan is completely struck here and he is in plans to complete the shoot and move on to his next film. He has Buchi Babu’s sports drama lined up.

The same is the case with NTR. He signed Koratala Siva’s actioner and the scripting alone took a lot of time. Now, the film’s release is pushed from summer. There are several reasons for the delay. The crucial time of RRR actors is now getting wasted because of the delay of their respective films. NTR has War 2 and a film with Prashanth Neel lined up. NTR will join the sets of War 2 later this year. Both NTR and Ram Charan are rushed with several pan-Indian opportunities and they are trying hard to complete their current projects.