Goan Holiday for Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are the latest sensations in Telugu cinema and the duo started their career at the same time. Their careers are going great for now. Keeping their packed schedules aside, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika will celebrate their New Year in Goa. They worked together in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade in the past. The duo also stated several times that they are good friends.

The duo flew down to Goa and will return back this weekend. The glimpse from Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger is out today and the response is super positive. Vijay Deverakonda is completely focused on Liger and the film releases in August 2022. Rashmika is enjoying the success of Pushpa and she is gearing up for the shoot of Pushpa 2. She has a series of Bollywood films lined up.