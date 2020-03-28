Godavari coconut farmers in crisis as 150 lorry loads held up on highways!

The East and West Godavari districts are famous for coconut cultivation. The coconuts produced in these districts are in much demand across the country.

Summer is the peak season for coconut business. It is in this season these farmers make decent profits.

But thanks to outbreak of coronovirus, the Godavari farmers are facing severe losses.

The farmers of East Godavari have transported 100 lorry loads of tender coconuts, 40 lorry loads of copra and six lorry loads of newly harvested coconuts.

The destination of tender coconuts with water is Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar and Chhattisgarh, while the lorries with copra load headed for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Naidu and Chhattisgarh.

With lockdown of highways, all these lorries have been held up in various locations.

The regional coconut traders have suspended purchasing coconuts because of the lock down.

This has affected the livelihood of farmers who harvest the coconuts from the trees and other workers dependent on coconut industry.