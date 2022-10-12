Godfather first week Worldwide Collections – Average

Godfather has an average first week with a distributor share of 50 Cr. The film after a good first extended weekend dropped on Monday which was expected considering how the films have fared after the Dussehra period in the past. The second weekend for the film should be decent but the loss for the Nizam Buyer is inevitable. All other buyers won’t face any losses as the film is released on an advance basis.

Areafirst week Worldwide Collections 5 days Worldwide CollectionsDay 1 collections2nd Day Collections
Nizam 10.86 Cr10.18 Cr3.25 Cr5.55 Cr
Ceeded 8.75 Cr7.95 Cr 3.05 Cr4.80 Cr
UA 5.28 Cr4.80 Cr1.26 Cr2.17 Cr
Guntur3.41 Cr3.32 Cr 1.75 Cr2.29 Cr
East 3.43 Cr3.24 Cr1.60 Cr2.11 Cr
West 2.20 Cr1.96 Cr0.80 Cr1.18 Cr
Krishna 2.44 Cr2.27 Cr0.72 Cr1.22 Cr
Nellore 1.93 Cr1.76 Cr0.57 Cr0.90 Cr
AP/TS 38.30 Cr35.48 Cr13 Cr20.22 Cr
ROI7 Cr6 Cr
OS5.60 Cr5 Cr
Worldwide50.90 Cr46.48 Cr

