Dil Raju in shock over RC15 Leaks

The new schedule of Ram Charan’s film directed by Shankar commenced in Rajahmundry on Monday. Some of the pictures of Ram Charan and Anjali got leaked and the vintage looks are out now. The pictures went viral in no time. The makers are left in shock by the leaks. The film’s producer Dil Raju is furious about the leaks and he asked the team to investigate the matter. The current schedule of the film will continue till this weekend. Some of the crucial flashback episodes are canned in this schedule. Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role and one of the looks got leaked.

There is no update about the next schedule of the film as Shankar will get back to the shoot of Indian 2. Ram Charan too will take a long break as he will join the RRR Japan promotions with NTR and Rajamouli soon. Ram Charan and Shankar’s film that was planned for summer 2023 release is now pushed to 2024 release. Ram Charan has signed his next film in the direction of Narthan and the project starts rolling very soon. UV Creations will produce this project. Charan is also listening to scripts and he is keen to sign one more film soon.