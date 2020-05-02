Golden days ahead for cinema predicts Suresh Babu

Veteran filmmaker Suresh Babu already went with the trend, caught the pulse of the audience and produced several blockbusters and emerged as one of the most successful producers of Telugu cinema. Suresh Babu who has his hands on different projects says that life came to a halt due to coronavirus. Suresh Babu predicts that the film industry will bounce back and it will return back to glory with flying colours.

“People are restricted to their homes from the past few weeks. Once the vaccination for coronavirus is out, the audience will rush to theatres. Telugu cinema will have a golden era for sure if the films are crafted and made with utmost responsibility and discipline. There should be no wastage on films and the actors, technicians should have a cut in their paycheques to save the producers. If you have an impressive product, the audience will sure rush to theatres. For all other films, OTT will turn out to be the option” says Suresh Babu.