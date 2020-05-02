One more Netflix Indian show falls flat

Netflix emerged as a digital leader across the globe and it has millions of subscribers. The digital platform produced and presented some of the best shows with innovative content. But when it comes to India, most of their ideas failed and the shows fell flat. Several Bollywood actors inked deals with the digital giant. After Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Drive ended up as a dud, the latest one that released on Netflix is Mrs. Serial Killer. The web movie featured Manoj Bajpayee and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles.

The web-based film released yesterday on Netflix and it received poor response from the viewers. The ratings have been below average and reached worst by evening. Some of them say that Mrs. Serial Killer will compete and top the list of one of the worst 2020 films of Netflix.

This is not the first time, Netflix failed with Indian shows. Bard of Blood, Leila, Ghoul, Delhi Crime and the list of bad shows goes on. The leaders in producing impressive content are falling short of expectations when it comes to the Indian audience. Though the ideas sound innovative, the writing and the execution are making these fall flat. Web-based shows are quite different from films when it comes to writing and presentation.

Indian filmmakers should learn some tricks from filmmakers like Raj, DK (The Family Man) and Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair (Special Ops) to pen some impressive web series before digital giants like Netflix and Amazon move away from Indian markets.