Nag Ashwin-Prabhas film updates

Mahanati fame Nag Ashwin surprised everyone after he impressed Prabhas with an interesting script. When several directors are keen to lock Prabhas for their next, Nag Ashwin finalized things in quick time after which the official announcement was made. Utilizing the best of lockdown, Nag Ashwin is said to have even completed the script work of the film recently. The entire script got locked and Prabhas will have a hearing soon after the lockdown. This is a surprise for the whole team as Nag Ashwin completed things well in advance.

Nag Ashwin will have to wait for the arrival of Prabhas who is busy with Radha Krishna Kumar’s film. The shoot of this periodic film may be completed by the end of this year as per the current situations. Prabhas will join Nag Ashwin’s film early next year. Nag Ashwin will finalize the other cast, crew members soon. The film is said to be a socio fantasy flick and Nag Ashwin will now have ample time to complete the other pre-production work of the project.

C Ashwini Dutt will produce this big-budget pan Indian project that will release at the end of 2021.