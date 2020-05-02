Big opportunities for Telangana, what about Andhra?

By virtue of its urban infrastructure and robust IT sector, Hyderabad has long become an international destination for multi-nationals. In this Coronavirus crisis also, the Telangana Capital is attracting widespread attention for future investments. Changing political equations between world powers are now turning advantageous to India, especially promising cities like Hyderabad. Now, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao says that lots of inquiries are being made in the recent past about scope for investments despite this virus threat. He says that by successfully controlling Corona impact through lockdown, India has attracted world attention and has become a prospective place for greater global investments.

When KTR took part in an online conference held by the Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), over 70 speakers interacted and most of them were industrialists from all the country and abroad. KTR says that the participants showed keen interest and talked about future potential for investments in Telangana after Corona comes under control.

Now, questions arise how Andhra Pradesh will be able to attract at least a reasonable share of investments. A socio-economic, political and constitutional crisis is breaking down the state. Whereas, Hyderabad has grown by leaps and bounds thanks to HiTech City, Cyberabad, International Airport, Outer Ring Road, Pharma City, worldclass stadia and what not. The present AP rulers are talking about scope for developing Vizag because it is already developed. But the place has its geographical, defence related strategic reasons to be termed a potential destination for all-round global investments. Now, CM Jagan Reddy has to assure AP people just like how KTR has put his plans before fortunate Telangana citizens.