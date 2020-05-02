Megastar’s Acharya aiming a Sankranthi release?

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next project Acharya got delayed several times even before the project started. After completing a couple of long schedules, the shoot of the film was put on hold. Director Koratala Siva said that 40% of the film’s shoot has been wrapped up. Ram Charan will be seen in a crucial role in this social drama and the biggest puzzle stands when he would allocate the dates for this project as he is working for RRR. The makers of RRR are tightlipped about the release date after the shooting schedules are disrupted due to coronavirus.

Some of the crucial schedules planned for RRR are delayed by two and a half months. Rajamouli who is a perfectionist takes ample time for the shoot and he may not complete the shooting part anytime soon. The makers of Acharya are also in plans to release the film for Sankranthi 2021 if RRR fails to release as per the plan. Things will be finalized once the lockdown gets lifted.

Koratala Siva will plan the schedules of Acharya and will complete the shoot at the earliest so that he can target the film for a festival release if things are comfortable. The makers of Acharya will also hold talks with Rajamouli regarding the dates of Ram Charan for Acharya. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are jointly producing Acharya.