Gopichand walks out of Teja’s film?

Director Teja announced two projects after the disaster of Sita. He said that he would work with Rana Daggubati and Gopichand in his upcoming projects. Gopichand’s film is said to be a romantic entertainer and is titled Alivelu Venkataramana. The hunt for the leading lady is on and an official announcement was planned next year. The latest update coming says that Gopichand walked out of the project.

Gopichand is currently holding talks with Maruthi for his next film titled Pakka Commercial. Gopichand is all excited to join this comic entertainer and he decided to walk out of Teja’s project. Teja has now staged for the right actor for Alivelu Venkataramana. It all started after Ravi Teja walked out of Pakka Commerical citing remuneration issues. Maruthi approached Gopichand for the lead role. Gopichand is currently busy wrapping up Seetimaar in the direction of Sampath Nandi.