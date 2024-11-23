x
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands

Macho Star Gopichand is in a struggling phase. None of his recent films ended up as decent. He is charging Rs 12 crores remuneration and he is not compromising on his pay despite back-to-back disasters. Saaho fame Radha Krishna Kumar is all set to direct the next film of Gopichand and UV Creations is on board to bankroll this film. Gopichand’s theatrical and non-theatrical market has seen a huge decline. UV Creations has now backed out from the film. UV Creations have invested big on Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and the production house is left in financial stress as the business deals are yet to be closed. The film’s release too is pushed for summer next year.

Hence, they felt that Gopichand’s film will mount the financial stress for now and they have backed out of the project. 70mm Entertainments, the production house that produced Yatra, Anando Brahma and Bhale Manchi Roju will bankroll the film. An official announcement will be made very soon and the shoot commences early next year. Gopichand is on a break and he hasn’t signed any new films.

