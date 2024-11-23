Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?

Suriya had high hopes on Kanguva and the film is planned on a massive budget of Rs 300 crores. The film fell short of expectations and it was rejected badly by the audience. Even the Tamil box-office numbers are quite poor and the film is a huge disaster in Telugu and Hindi languages. UV Creations and Studio Green bankrolled the film. The makers will witness huge losses as the film ended up as a debacle. Suriya is in plans to compensate for the losses of the makers. He shares a great bond with KE Gnanavelraja who was associated with Suriya several times.

Suriya promised to do a film for Studio Green and UV Creations very soon after completing his current commitments. He asked Gnanavelraja to come up with the right script and director. Suriya has been in talks for one more big-budget film titled Karna to be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film has been shelved recently due to budget constraints. The makers backed out of the film. Suriya wrapped up Karthik Subbaraj’s film and it will release next year.