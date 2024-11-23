x
Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Hilarious Entertainer

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

Victory Venkatesh’ upcoming movie Sankranthiki Vastunnam is in the last leg of its shoot. Successful director Anil Ravipudi is the director and the film is announced for January 12th, 2025 release. The film interacted with the media recently and expressed their confidence on the film. As per the update, Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a hilarious entertainer and the second half is packed with unexpected twists. Venky carries the film on his shoulders with his comic timing throughout the film. Anil Ravipudi is a master in making comic films and he is said to have taken enough care right from the scripting stage.

Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a perfect film for Sankranthi 2025. Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary are the leading ladies in this entertainer. Bheems is the music composer and the songs will be out soon. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Sankranthiki Vastunnam. The film also has renowned actors like Naresh, Sai Kumar, VTV Ganesh in other important roles. Sankranthiki Vastunnam will head for a clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer and Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaj.

