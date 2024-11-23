x
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel's latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal's glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Home > Movie News

A Stiff competition for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

A Stiff competition for Ram Charan’s Game Changer

Ram Charan has high hopes on Game Changer and it is one of the biggest bets of Indian cinema. The film is hitting the screens in all the Indian languages on January 10th, 2025. The film will head for a massive release across the Telugu states through Dil Raju and his distributors. But the film will face stiff competition in the neighboring languages. In Tamil, there would be two biggies heading for release as Sankranthi is a big season for the Tamil audience. There are reports that Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly will be released for Sankranthi. Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran too will hit the screens during the Sankranthi season.

Shankar enjoys humongous craze in Tamil and this will fetch big openings for Game Changer. Ram Charan too will pull out the masses as Game Changer is his next release after RRR. Vicky Kaushal’s big-budget periodic drama Chhaava which was pushed from December is heading for Sankranthi 2025 release in Hindi. The film is made on a big-budget and this would be a tough competitor for Game Changer in Hindi. Kangana Ranaut’s long delayed film Emergency which was stuck due to censor issues is aiming for January 17th release and the film will have a wide release in Hindi. Similarly, there would be regional releases in Kannada and Malayalam during the Sankranthi season. Game Changer will face stiff competition.

