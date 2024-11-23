Baby Hindi Remake: Star actor’s son signs the Film

Baby is a cult classic in Telugu cinema. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and the director Sai Rajesh turned out to be stars after the film’s release. Made on a minimal budget, the film grossed over Rs 100 crores in its final run in Telugu. The Hindi remake has been in talks for a long time and Sai Rajesh is in Mumbai overlooking the developments. Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and SKN are jointly producing the film in Hindi and the film is planned on a big-budget. The latest update says that the lead actor of the film is finalized.

Irrfan Khan’s son Baabil Khan will feature the lead role which was essayed by Anand Devarakonda in the original. There are rumors that South actress Krithy Shetty will play the leading lady and it is yet to be finalized. Irrfan Khan is one of the finest actors of the country and he passed away years ago due to illness.Baabil Khan is well trained and he is all set for a grand debut in Bollywood very soon. Some big announcements are expected soon.