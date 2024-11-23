x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Baby Hindi Remake: Star actor’s son signs the Film

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands
image
Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Hilarious Entertainer

Baby Hindi Remake: Star actor’s son signs the Film

Baby is a cult classic in Telugu cinema. Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and the director Sai Rajesh turned out to be stars after the film’s release. Made on a minimal budget, the film grossed over Rs 100 crores in its final run in Telugu. The Hindi remake has been in talks for a long time and Sai Rajesh is in Mumbai overlooking the developments. Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and SKN are jointly producing the film in Hindi and the film is planned on a big-budget. The latest update says that the lead actor of the film is finalized.

Irrfan Khan’s son Baabil Khan will feature the lead role which was essayed by Anand Devarakonda in the original. There are rumors that South actress Krithy Shetty will play the leading lady and it is yet to be finalized. Irrfan Khan is one of the finest actors of the country and he passed away years ago due to illness.Baabil Khan is well trained and he is all set for a grand debut in Bollywood very soon. Some big announcements are expected soon.

Next A Stiff competition for Ram Charan’s Game Changer Previous Salman Khan’s Reincarnation Action Drama
else

TRENDING

image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands
image
Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?

Latest

image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands
image
Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Hilarious Entertainer

Most Read

image
Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
image
Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud
image
Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup

Related Articles

Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe