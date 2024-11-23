x
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Salman Khan’s Reincarnation Action Drama

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

Salman Khan’s Reincarnation Action Drama

All the top Bollywood actors are keen to work with star directors of South. After the super success of Jawan, Tamil director Atlee is in huge demand. The top director is now in talks with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan for a film. It is a two-hero film and Kamal Haasan is rumored to play the other lead role in this untitled film. Atlee is busy penning the final script of the film and the shoot commences during the second half of 2025. The film is said to be a reincarnation action drama and Salman Khan will be presented in a new look. The film will happen in the past and the present.

The action episodes will be the major highlights of this film and the pre-production work kick-starts early next year. Sun Pictures are on board to produce this prestigious project and the film is expected to have a summer 2026 release in all the Indian languages. Two top Bollywood beauties are in talks for the role of the heroines. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss and the film will hit the screens for Eid 2025.

Next Baby Hindi Remake: Star actor’s son signs the Film Previous Bunch of OTT options this Weekend
