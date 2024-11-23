Salman Khan’s Reincarnation Action Drama

All the top Bollywood actors are keen to work with star directors of South. After the super success of Jawan, Tamil director Atlee is in huge demand. The top director is now in talks with Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan for a film. It is a two-hero film and Kamal Haasan is rumored to play the other lead role in this untitled film. Atlee is busy penning the final script of the film and the shoot commences during the second half of 2025. The film is said to be a reincarnation action drama and Salman Khan will be presented in a new look. The film will happen in the past and the present.

The action episodes will be the major highlights of this film and the pre-production work kick-starts early next year. Sun Pictures are on board to produce this prestigious project and the film is expected to have a summer 2026 release in all the Indian languages. Two top Bollywood beauties are in talks for the role of the heroines. Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar directed by AR Murugadoss and the film will hit the screens for Eid 2025.