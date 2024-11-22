Bunch of OTT options this Weekend

Every weekend, OTT lovers and fans will have a new list of films, web series and documentaries available for streaming. This weekend, there are a number of options among the Indian films available. Nayanthara’s biopic documentary ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ is streaming on Netflix. NTR’s Devara will stream in Hindi on Netflix this weekend. Kannada movies Martin and Bagheera are available for streaming on Prime Video and Netflix respectively. Rana’s celebrity talk show ‘The Rana Daggubati Show’ first episode is streaming on Prime Video. Several other films are now available on various platforms and here is the list of new releases:

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale: Netflix

Devara (Hindi): Netflix

Bagheera: Netflix

Martin: Prime Video

The Rana Daggubati Show: Season 1 and Episode 1: Prime Video

Kishkindha Kaandam: Disney Plus Hotstar

Laggam: Aha Video

Repati Velugu: ETV Win

I Hate Love: ETV Win

Ravikula Raghurama: Sun Nxt