Bigg Boss Telugu Drama: Rohini Exposes Vishnu

A dramatic scene unfolded in the Bigg Boss Telugu house in today’s auto task, where contestants’ hidden relationships came to light. The revelation occurred during a heated argument between Rohini and Vishnupriya, exposing previously unknown details about the latter’s past relationships.

The drama began during the “Auto Journey” task, where contestants had to remain inside an auto-rickshaw without getting pushed out. Five contestants were competing to become the final mega chief of Bigg Boss Season 8. The task quickly turned intense when Vishnupriya and Prithvi teamed up against other contestants.

The situation escalated when Vishnupriya and Prithvi, working together, first pushed out Tasty Teja from the auto. They then targeted Rohini, forcefully pushing her out without consideration for safety. After being eliminated, Rohini warned she would watch how the remaining contestants would compete against each other.

The couple then turned their attention to Yashmi, with Vishnupriya grabbing her by the waist while Prithvi helped push her out. This led to an emotional confrontation where Yashmi reminded Prithvi of his promise to support her. When Prithvi dismissed it as “just a game,” Yashmi confronted him about his earlier promises of help and gratitude.

During the heated exchange that followed, Rohini made shocking revelations about Vishnupriya’s past, including alleged attempts to pursue Nikhil before her relationship with Prithvi. These revelations have created new tensions in the house, particularly affecting the dynamics between the remaining contestants.

-Sanyogita