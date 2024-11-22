x
Vishwak Sen's Funky

Published on November 22, 2024 by swathy

Vishwak Sen’s Funky

Tollywood actor Vishwak Sen is on a signing spree and he is busy with a bunch of projects. All his recent films are disappointments and Vishwak Sen has to be extra cautious about his future films. The actor is currently shooting for Laila in which he will be seen as a woman. The talented actor has been holding talks with Jathi Ratnalu fame Anudeep KV. The project has been under discussion from a long time. Anudeep pitched the idea to Ravi Teja initially but the film got shelved after Ravi Teja was not convinced with the second half script.

Anudeep has made major changes and approached Vishwak Sen. The film is now locked and S Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Funky is the title locked for the film and it is a hilarious entertainer. The pre-production work of the project is happening currently. The shoot commences next year and an announcement will be made soon. Vishwak Sen also signed a mass entertainer to be directed by Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra and the film too will roll next year.

