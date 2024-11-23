NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has okayed Virupaksha-fame Karthik Varma Dandu’s film. Today, on the occasion of this talented actor birthday makers officially announced the details of this exciting film with captivating poster that shows how NC24 world looks like. This visually captivating poster has taken everyone by surprise.

Chay will headline this mythical thriller, which will be jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners.

The crazy collaboration is set to create new sensation at box office with brilliant story and screenplay that has never experienced.

The film will be made on huge budget and Naga Chaitanya makeover will stun everyone. It is said that the film will have heavy CG work to brought out some visually challenging scenes and deliver one of a kind experience. The said film will be high on multiple thrills.

This yet-to-be-titled will go on floors in the month of December 2024.

Director Karthik Dandu has assembled a stellar team of technicians. Talented DOP Shamdat ISC will handle the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli takes care of the editing. Talented Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his brilliant work in Kantara and Virupaksha is composing the music.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited pan-India film ‘Thandel’ and has gone in for a mass makeover. The actor will join NC24 sets after Thandel.