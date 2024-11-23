x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
View all stories
Home > Movie News

NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands
image
Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Hilarious Entertainer

NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya has okayed Virupaksha-fame Karthik Varma Dandu’s film. Today, on the occasion of this talented actor birthday makers officially announced the details of this exciting film with captivating poster that shows how NC24 world looks like. This visually captivating poster has taken everyone by surprise.

Chay will headline this mythical thriller, which will be jointly produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the SVCC and Sukumar Writings banners.

The crazy collaboration is set to create new sensation at box office with brilliant story and screenplay that has never experienced.

The film will be made on huge budget and Naga Chaitanya makeover will stun everyone. It is said that the film will have heavy CG work to brought out some visually challenging scenes and deliver one of a kind experience. The said film will be high on multiple thrills.

This yet-to-be-titled will go on floors in the month of December 2024.

Director Karthik Dandu has assembled a stellar team of technicians. Talented DOP Shamdat ISC will handle the cinematography, while Naveen Nooli takes care of the editing. Talented Ajaneesh Loknath, known for his brilliant work in Kantara and Virupaksha is composing the music.

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy shooting for his much-awaited pan-India film ‘Thandel’ and has gone in for a mass makeover. The actor will join NC24 sets after Thandel.

Previous Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
else

TRENDING

image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands
image
Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?

Latest

image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun
image
Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
image
Gopichand’s Film Changes Hands
image
Will Suriya compensate the losses of Kanguva?
image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam is a Hilarious Entertainer

Most Read

image
Is UK APNRTS Being Misused for Money Laundering?
image
Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: ₹150 Crore Pre-Launch Fraud
image
Adani storm puts Revanth Sarkar in a soup

Related Articles

Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe