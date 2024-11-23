x
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Politics

“Congress is Basmasurahasta”

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

The results of much awaited Maharashtra and Jharkhand elections are out and the winning parties have started celebrating across the nation. While the Maharashtra people gave thumping majority to BJP alliance, Jharkhand janata have chosen JMM alliance, in which Congress is also part.

Though the results are mixed, BJP has got a clear edge, by pocketing the all-important Maharashtra state. Main Opposition party at Centre, Congress is facing an uncomfortable situation as it got very less number of seats in Maharashtra. With this Congress detractors are pulling up the grand old party for its poor performance.

“After Loksabha elections, though Congress got a very small improvement in its performance, its leaders have been promoting it as a next big thing. Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders have been making tall statements that Congress will form Government at Centre next time. But Maharashtra elections results have proved the real strength of Congress,” said former MP and BJP senior leader GVL Narasimha Rao pointing out that Congress is no match to BJP.

“Wherever Congress goes, it is turning into an iron leg for its allies. Congress is the weakest party in INDIA alliance. Maha Vikas Aghadi has bit dust due to Congress. Congress’ symbol is hasta (handa). But it is actually Basmasurahasta. Whoever joins hands with Congress will face defeat,” further said GVL Narasimha Rao, attacking Congress with choicest of words.

Congress is leading INDIA alliance. However in many state Assembly elections, Congress has become the weakest party in the alliance, damaging the prospects of its allies. With humiliating defeat in Maharashtra, Congress may once again face the backlash from its opponents at national level.

