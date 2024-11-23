x
Politics

Maha victory: Chandrababu calls Amit Shah

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu congratulated BJP-led Mahayuti alliance on its thumping victory in Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Chandrababu Naidu called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated him on BJP alliance’s historic victory in the Maharashtra state.

AP CM also called Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Davendra Fadnavis and congratulated both the leaders for successfully leading the Mahayuti alliance to a landslide majority.

BJP, Shivasena (Eknath Shinde) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar) have formed Mahayuti alliance. On the otherside Congress, Shivasena (Uddav Thackeray) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) have formed Maha Vikas Aghadi.

This is the first time in Maharashtra elections such a large number of parties have been in fray. The divisions within Shivasena and NCP have also made this elections very complicated. However after months of intense campaigning and poll battle, BJP-led Mahayuti has trounced Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi.

According to the last received reports, Mahayuti alliance is leading (including won seats) in about 220 to 225 seats in the 288-member Assembly. Maha Vikas Aghadi is leading in about 50 to 55 seats.

