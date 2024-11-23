x
Home > Movie News

Exclusive: NTR's Bollywood Outing on Cards

Published on November 23, 2024

Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards

Young Tiger NTR is making his Bollywood debut with War 2 and he is working with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. The high voltage action entertainer features NTR in a role with negative shades. NTR is keen to sign more Hindi movies and collaborate with top directors in the coming years. He is holding talks with Yashraj Films, the production house behind War 2. NTR and Aditya Chopra are holding talks for a big-budget film and Tarak gave his formal nod for the film.

War 2 director Ayan Mukerji is the frontrunner to direct the project if NTR gets excited with the script. The talks are currently in initial stages and things will be decided after the release of War 2. NTR will complete War 2 and he will join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s film early next year. The film is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. NTR is also in talks for Nelson for an actioner to be produced by S Naga Vamsi. More details awaited.

