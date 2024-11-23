x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Home > Politics

Priyanka Gandhi Makes History

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

Priyanka Gandhi Makes History

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has achieved a remarkable victory in her first direct election, winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with an impressive margin of 404,619 votes. She decisively defeated her competitors, with LDF candidate Satyan securing second place and BJP’s Navya Haridas finishing third.

The bypoll was necessitated after her brother Rahul Gandhi resigned from the seat following his victory in multiple constituencies during the 2024 general elections. Priyanka’s win carries special significance as she surpassed her brother’s previous victory margin in the constituency.

Born on January 12, 1972, Priyanka Gandhi completed her psychology degree before marrying Robert Vadra in 1997. She officially stepped into politics as Congress Party General Secretary in January 2019, initially managing Eastern Uttar Pradesh before taking responsibility for the entire state. Despite facing challenges in state politics, she remained committed to addressing public issues through protests and movements in Uttar Pradesh.

This victory marks a historic moment in Indian politics as it brings three Gandhi family members into Parliament simultaneously. While Sonia Gandhi serves in the Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi continues in the Lok Sabha, Priyanka’s entry completes a remarkable political trifecta. She also becomes the third member of the Gandhi family to represent South India in Parliament, following the footsteps of Indira Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

The significance of Wayanad in the Gandhi family’s political journey continues to grow stronger. Rahul Gandhi had previously won this seat with a margin of 3.64 lakh votes against CPI leader Annie Raja. Priyanka’s victory, with an even larger margin of 4.46 lakh votes, sets a new record for the constituency.

The bypoll voting took place on November 13, coinciding with the first phase of Jharkhand elections, marking another significant chapter in Indian democratic history. This victory not only establishes Priyanka Gandhi’s individual political standing but also reinforces the Gandhi family’s enduring connection with South Indian politics.

-Sanyogita

Next Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses Previous Exclusive: NTR's Bollywood Outing on Cards
