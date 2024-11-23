Maha Results: Pawan Kalyan gains, Revanth Reddy loses

Maharashtra elections results are out and BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is all set to form next Government. With Maharashtra being one of the key states, which impacts politics at national level, the repercussions of today’s results are being felt even in other states.

Neighbouring Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state, are the first ones, to experience the impact of Maharashtra results. Especially Telangana politics will have ramifications post Maharashtra elections.

Congress High Command has depended on Telangana Government and leaders to mobilize resources for Maharashtra elections. Rahul Gandhi has personally entrusted responsibilities, constituency wise, to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and other Congress seniors. With Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi facing a humiliating defeat, Telangana Congress leaders will also get bad remark in High Command’s eyes.

What’s more troubling for Telangana Congress leaders is, in most of the areas where CM Revanth Reddy campaigned, MVA candidates lost. This is surely a bad outcome for Revanth Reddy, who is already facing criticism from several quarters.

On the otherside, the leaders in power in AP, the other Telugu state, are celebrating. While TDP chief, CM Chandrababu Naidu has already expressed his joy, Janasena cadres are upbeat about results.

The reason for Janasena’s joy is, BJP-led Mahayuti candidates have won in the areas where AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan campaigned. Pawan Kalyan has campaigned in Pune, Nanded, Latur, Solapur, Degloor and other areas and had drawn huge crowds.

As Maharashtra election results are out now, most of the Mahayuti candidates where Pawan Kalyan campaigned have won, proving the power of Pawan Kalyan’s charisma. Maharashtra mandate has further boosted Pawan Kalyan’s image and stature.

