Pawan Kalyan Powers BJP Alliance Victory in Maharashtra 2024

The BJP-led alliance is marching towards a decisive victory in the Maharashtra elections, with particularly strong performance in areas where Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan conducted his campaign.

Pawan Kalyan, carried out extensive campaigns across Maharashtra, addressing large rallies in key regions including Pune, Ballarpur, Sholapur, Dethlur, and Latur. His efforts appear to have paid off, with the BJP alliance currently leading in Pune, Ballarpur, and Sholapur, while engaging in close contests in Dethlur and Latur. Throughout his campaign, Kalyan focused on connecting with Telugu voters and emphasized the importance of protecting Sanatan Dharma.

The BJP alliance has achieved a historic milestone by crossing the 200-seat mark, securing over 50% of the total votes cast. This remarkable performance has been attributed to strong support from various communities, including women voters, Marathas, and OBC groups. Prime Minister Modi’s message against caste-based division found particular resonance with Maratha voters.

The alliance’s success can also be traced to its comprehensive welfare schemes. A standout promise includes increasing monthly assistance to women from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100, which has garnered significant support from female voters. Additionally, the coalition made an unprecedented commitment to agricultural loan waivers, addressing a crucial concern in the state.

The opposition Congress party’s perceived failure in implementing guarantees in Karnataka and Telangana also worked in favor of the BJP alliance. This comprehensive election campaign, bolstered by the support of regional leaders like Pawan Kalyan, has helped the BJP alliance secure a commanding position in Maharashtra’s political landscape.

-Sanyogita