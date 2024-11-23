Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is nearing its grand finale, bringing heightened tension to the house. This week’s elimination has captured viewers’ attention as five contestants face the risk of leaving the show.

The nominated contestants Prithviraj, Nabeel Afridi, Nikhil, Yashmi Gowda, and Prerana are anxiously awaiting their fate in Week 12 of the show. Inside sources have confirmed that contrary to earlier rumors about a double elimination, only one contestant will leave the house this week.

According to reliable voting trends, Yashmi Gowda and Prithviraj are currently in the danger zone with the lowest vote counts. This makes them the most vulnerable contestants for this week’s elimination.

The grand finale is anticipated to take place between December 8 and December 15, though official confirmation from the show’s producers is still pending. This upcoming elimination holds special significance as it will determine who advances closer to the coveted finale week.

The elimination episode is currently in production, with results expected to be announced soon. Based on internal information, Yashmi Gowda appears to be the most likely contestant to exit the show this week, marking another dramatic turn in this season’s journey.

