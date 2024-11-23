x
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel's latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal's glitters in her new outfit
Bigg Boss Telugu

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?

Published on November 23, 2024 by swathy

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Yashmi Gowda Likely to Exit ?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is nearing its grand finale, bringing heightened tension to the house. This week’s elimination has captured viewers’ attention as five contestants face the risk of leaving the show.

The nominated contestants Prithviraj, Nabeel Afridi, Nikhil, Yashmi Gowda, and Prerana are anxiously awaiting their fate in Week 12 of the show. Inside sources have confirmed that contrary to earlier rumors about a double elimination, only one contestant will leave the house this week.

According to reliable voting trends, Yashmi Gowda and Prithviraj are currently in the danger zone with the lowest vote counts. This makes them the most vulnerable contestants for this week’s elimination.

The grand finale is anticipated to take place between December 8 and December 15, though official confirmation from the show’s producers is still pending. This upcoming elimination holds special significance as it will determine who advances closer to the coveted finale week.

The elimination episode is currently in production, with results expected to be announced soon. Based on internal information, Yashmi Gowda appears to be the most likely contestant to exit the show this week, marking another dramatic turn in this season’s journey.

-Sanyogita

