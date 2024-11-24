x
TANA BOD Launches Investigation into $3 Million in Suspicious Transactions

Published on November 24, 2024

TANA BOD Launches Investigation into $3 Million in Suspicious Transactions

Tana

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Board of Directors (BOD) is addressing concerns over financial irregularities involving the TANA Foundation. Recently, the BOD resolved to investigate 29 questionable transactions totaling $3,041,000.00 made to Bruhat Technologies Inc.

Issuance of Show Cause Notices:

– The BOD, has issued show cause notices to two former officeholders:
– Mr. Srikanth Polavarapu, former Treasurer of the TANA Foundation.
– Mr. Venkata Ramana Yarlagadda, former Chairman of the TANA Foundation.

Both individuals are requested to attend the BOD meeting on November 25, 2024, to provide detailed explanations regarding the 29 transactions.

This investigation underscores TANA’s commitment to transparency and accountability. The BOD’s proactive measures reflect its determination to uphold the organization’s integrity and protect the resources entrusted to it by its members and supporters.

The outcome of the November 25 meeting will be closely monitored as Mr. Polavarapu and Mr. Yarlagadda provide detailed explanations. Depending on the findings, further actions, including legal or financial recovery measures, may be taken.

TANA members and the broader Telugu community are urged to stay informed as this development unfolds.

