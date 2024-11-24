The vision of NITI Aayog’s new initiative, “Vikasit Bharat 2047” goal is to boost the country’s economy by focusing on the development of 20 select cities. Visakhapatnam is one of the four pilot cities chosen for this ambitious project.

NITI Aayog has already completed the preliminary work and identified 11 key development indicators to guide the economic growth of these cities. These indicators will help create a roadmap for progress and overcome challenges. The team has held meetings with officials from various districts, including Visakhapatnam, to discuss the way forward.

The Andhra Pradesh government is keen on developing Visakhapatnam, and NITI Aayog’s plan is a big step in that direction. The city, along with its surrounding districts – Anakapalle, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Seetharamaraju, East Godavari, and Kakinada – will benefit from this initiative.

The GDP of Delhi and Mumbai is higher than that of some countries. NITI Aayog aims to bridge this gap by creating economic plans of other cities to boost the GDP of other cities to similar levels.

The Four Pilot Cities:

Mumbai: The economic plan for the Mumbai Metro Region Growth Hub is ready and will be implemented soon.

Varanasi – Prayagraj: The financial plan is complete and is currently under review by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Surat: The plan is in the works, and will be unveiled soon.

Visakhapatnam: The city is being prepared for the implementation of the economic plan.

With NITI Aayog’s city-based economic plans, India is poised to become a more prosperous nation. The focus on Visakhapatnam and other cities will create new opportunities, drive growth, and improve the lives of its citizens.