Gopichand’s long-delayed film gearing up for release

After a series of hits, Gopichand lost track and delivered several flops. His film Aradugula Bullet struggled due to financial issues and failed to have a theatrical release. Veteran director B Gopal directed this action entertainer and Nayanthara played the female lead. The film’s shoot got delayed by months and the film finally struggled before release. Gopichand continued to shoot and completed the project.

As per the latest news, Aradugula Bullet is heading for a digital release very soon. The makers recently acquired all the clearances from the court as there are pending cases on the film. The court too agreed for the digital release of Aradugula Bullet as per the makers. Several financiers who lent money for the producer approached the court and brought a stay. The court now asked the producers to pay the acquired money through digital rights to the court and head for release. The makers of Aradugula Bullet are in talks with Amazon Prime and Zee5. An official announcement would be made soon.