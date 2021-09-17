Governor Tamilisai Saundararajan has dropped another bombshell on the TRS in general and KCR in particular on Friday. In an unprecedented move, she called upon the people Telagnana to celebrate the liberation of Hyderabad state from the clutches of the Nizam. No governor has ever given this call all these years and even Tamilisai did not give this call till now.

Her unexpected and sensational comments have become a hot topic of discussion. Hyderabad’s literation is a potentially explosive issue. With the ruling TRS clearly refusing to call Hyderabad’s accession to India through a military action by the Indian Army a liberation, this statement of the Governor is bound to create a sensation. Governor’s statement runs contrary to the state government’s decision of not calling September 17 Hyderabad’s liberation day.

The BJP has for long been demanding that September 17 be celebrated as Hyderabad’s liberation day. It has been argued that both Karnataka and Maharashtra, parts of which were under Nizam’s tyranny till September 17 , 1948, were celebrating the day as liberation day. Only Telangana has not been celebrating this as a liberation day, the BJP says.

Tamilisai appears to be slowly taking a strident stand on several issues. She had strongly criticised the TRS government’s handling of the Covid second wave. Now, she is also planning to have Janata Durbar, a direct public interface to know the people’s problems. This move will position her against CM KCR and will create a parallel power centre in Telangana.