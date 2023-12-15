Govt didn’t extend any kind of assistance to farmers, says Lokesh

Spread the love

This government has not extended any kind of financial assistance to the farmers and did not pay even the crop insurance, said the TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Friday.

During his Yuva Galam pada yatra, Lokesh visited the tobacco crop submerged in the recent Michaung cyclone at Venkatapuram in Yelamanchili Assembly segment. A tenant farmer, Appa Rao, told Lokesh that he has invested thousands of rupees, including Rs 20,000 as lease to raise tobacco crop but the sudden cyclone has totally damaged the crop and he did not get even a single rupee assistance from the Government.

This government is totally neglecting the farming community, Lokesh said, adding that the official website clearly states that only 16 farmers had got crop insurance this year. The inefficiency of the Government has pushed the farming sector into deep crisis, he said and promised to take steps to extend all possible help like compensation for crop loss to the farming community, including tenant farmers, once the TDP-Jana Sena combine is into power in the coming elections.

When the villagers of Gorle Dharmavaram complained to Mr Lokesh that the panchayat funds are not being utilised for development of their village after this YSRCP came to power, Lokesh said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, has totally destroyed the local bodies. The Government has looted the Rs 9,000 cr released by the 14th and 15th Finance Commission for the panchayats, he said.

The villagers also informed Lokesh that illegal cases are being foisted against the villagers if they raise their voice against the Government and compensation has not been paid yet for the 10 acres of land acquired in their village for building Jaganna Colony. Promising that the TDP will certainly mount pressure on the State Government to immediately clear all the dues pending for the poor, Lokesh said that additional funds will be sanctioned by the coming TDP-Jana Sena government for local bodies for providing basic amenities.

When the SEZ displaced brought their problems to his notice, Lokesh said that the State Government is completely neglecting the displaced and immediately after the TDP is back in power compensation will be paid to them. Also, the land allotted to the displaced will be handed over to them, he added.

Lokesh expressed shock at the death of MLC, Sheik Sabji, in a road accident. “The people’s voice in the Legislative Council has totally become silent with his death in the tragic road accident,” Lokesh said. Paying rich tributes to the departed soul, Lokesh expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved family members.