Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
Prabhas opens up about his transformation for Salaar

Prabhas opens up about his transformation for Salaar

Published on December 15, 2023 by

Prabhas opens up about his transformation for Salaar

“Deep emotions will be seen between the characters in Saalar,” says Prabhas while talking about his biggest release, Salaar Part One: Ceasefire

Hombale Films is unquestionably one of the most prestigious content creators in the Indian film industry. The prominent production house is gearing up for the grand release of their next biggest venture, Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, starring Baahuali star Prabhas and directed by KGF director Prashanth Neel.

In a recent interview, Pan Indian Star Prabhas threw light on the premise of the film, and his character in the action entertainer and said, “Deep emotions will be seen between the characters in ‘Saalar’; the audience will see me in such kind of character on screen for the first time.”

Since the film is just one week away from its grand release on December 22nd, 2023, lead actor Prabhas in a recent interview was asked about the workshops and preparations he did to get into the skin of his character in Salaar Part One: Ceasefire. Responding to the same, Prabhas said, “I and Prashanth just worked together, as I told him what I was thinking and he told me what to do. I told them some body language, which I thought was right for the film. He also liked some parts. We used to talk before any important session, and he used to tell me that because of the way I was looking at the character, it could be said that we used to workshop together while relaxing, having fun, and talking.”

Continuing the same, Prabhas spoke about his working experience with director Prashanth Neel and said, “This is the best director in 21 years of my life. I was very curious about when he would call me for the shoot. More than going to the set or performing, I wanted to spend time with Prashanth. This was the first thing that came to my mind, and I had never felt this in the last 21 years. I felt this pain for 6 months. I think within a month we became very close.”

Pan India Superstar Prabhas was asked in an interview about the time period that went into the shoot for his character in Salaar. Responding to the same, Prabhas said, “Prashanth is a hero-director; as I said that I would come at this time, he was comfortable with that. Once actors come on the set, like me, Shruti, or Prithvi, there is no stopping anything. They just focused on our shots. This way, I never had to wait on the set, even though we used to tell them that, Prashanth, we would wait. When I reached the first schedule, I don’t remember what time, but they stopped everything, saying that the entry of the hero had started and now we would only take the hero’s shots. Then I told him, No problem, I have waited for half of my films.”

Continuing the same, Prabhas shared details on the transformation for his character in Salaar and said, “I haven’t done anything special; Prashanth wanted me to build muscles for the character, so I changed myself accordingly. This was a common thing for me. There was not much transformation that I have done in the last 21 years.”

It is to be noted that the film Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire shows the brotherly bond of two characters. The action entertainer has a duration of 2 hours and 55 minutes and was given an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board. The movie has several bloody combat scenes, violence, and battle scenes. The ‘A’ certificate news is evidence of the film’s scale.

Hombale Films, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire will star Prabhas along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Made under the direction of Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. The film will be released in theaters on December 22, 2023.

