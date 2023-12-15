x
Home > Movie News > Prabhas calls Prashanth Neel ‘The Best

Prabhas calls Prashanth Neel ‘The Best

Published on December 15, 2023 by

Prabhas calls Prashanth Neel ‘The Best

Prabhas will test his luck with Salaar and the first installment of the film directed by Prashanth Neel is hitting the screens on December 22nd. Prabhas has been away from the promotions and media interactions but he spoke about the film’s director Prashanth Neel for the first time. He called him the best director in his career that is of 21 years. He also said that they turned close in a month after the shoot commenced. Prabhas also called Prashanth Neel a hero’s director.

“He is the best director in 21 years of my life. I was very curious about when he would call me for the shoot. More than going to the set or performing, I wanted to spend time with #PrashanthNeel. This was the first thing that came to my mind, and I had never felt this in the last 21 years. I felt this pain for 6 months. I think within a month we became very close” told Prabhas.

