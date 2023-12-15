x
Eesha Rebba Sun Freckles And Good Food
VishwakSen Holiday Mood
PCOD DIET
Sangeerthana Vipin @ Janaka Aithe Ganaka Press Meet
Hansika Motwani’s admirable Fashion Sense
Dhana Sree in Glossy Outfit
Mahira Sharma hotness at beach
Chetna Pande Beach Photos
Flower Decoration For Onam
Tollywood Support for Samantha
Sonam Kapoor Golden Glow look
Sonali Bendre Behind The Glam
Sonakshi Sinha Dancing Girl Emoji Vibe
Preethi Asrani Elegant Look
Shreya Ghoshal White Swan Look
Sharaddha Das Enjoy The Coffee Evening
Health Benefits Of Cardamom
Ritu Varma For Swag Movie Promotions
Food To Eat Before Booze
Shriya Saran’s mesmerising look
YSRCP MLAs join TDP in the presence of Naidu

YSRCP MLAs join TDP in the presence of Naidu

Published on December 15, 2023 by

YSRCP MLAs join TDP in the presence of Naidu

The ruling YSR Congress MLAs Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy and Undavalli Sridevi joined the opposition TDP in the presence of party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday. The two MLAs went to the TDP office at Mangalagiri and joined the party.

Former MLC and weavers community leader Budati Radhakrishnaiah also joined the TDP in the presence of Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief welcomed them to the party and asked them to work for the party’s victory in the coming elections.

The two MLAs were among those who were suspended from the party by the ruling YSR Congress during the MLC elections. It was alleged that the four MLAs have cross voted resulting in the victory of TDP MLC nominee Panchumarti Anuradha in the MLC elections. Anuradha won the election with 23 votes in the first round.

The YSR Congress suspended Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy, Undavalli Sridevi, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy at that time. Since then, the four MLAs have been working with the TDP.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu Naidu said that the TDP is heading for a big victory in the 2024 general election. He said that people are vexed with the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. People were now repenting to have voted Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy started his governance with demolition of Praja Vedika and the destruction continued even in the fifth year.

Chandrababu Naidu appealed to the people to vote against the YSR Congress in the coming general elections. He wanted the people to restore democracy in the state. He also wanted the people to ensure that the development of the state is put on track.

Chandrababu Naidu said that the state which was bifurcated in 2014 had gone back to several decades with the misrule of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He wanted the people to bring the TDP back to power if they wanted the state to be developed on par with the neighbouring states.

