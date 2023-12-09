Govt does not come to rescue of poor during natural calamities, naidu

Assuring the Yanadi community of all possible assistance for their welfare by the coming TDP government, former chief minister and TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday asked do the people of the State really need this Government which does not come to the rescue of the poor during the natural calamities.

“Soon after the TDP is back in power a special plan will be formulated for the welfare of Yanadi community,” Chandrababu Naidu said after visiting the residents of the Yanadi Colony in Bapatla. Expressing serious concern that the residents of the colony are virtually living in the water for the past three days and they are facing a lot of problems, Chandrababu Naidu said that the condition of Yanadis at the district headquarters of Bapatla is very pathetic.

“One of my brothers is saying that all the welfare schemes are stopped for the colony residents as they have voted for the TDP in the last elections. Are the electors who have not voted for the ruling party not eligible for the welfare schemes,” Chandrababu Naidu asked Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Regretting that Yanadis still remain backward academically and medically though the TDP while in power has taken all measures for their development, the TDP supremo felt that the children of the community need to be given good education. He asked as to why 25 kg rice is being supplied to the Yanadi community members too and felt that at least 50 kg should be supplied to them.

Except making false promises the State Government is not coming to the rescue of the poor, he said and demanded payment of Rs 20,000 to each family of Yanadis who suffered damage in the cyclone. Chandrababu Naidu felt that Yanadis should join politics and leadership qualities should grow among them only then their lifestyle will change.

“I will take the responsibility for the development of the Yanadi community and a special plan will be formulated for your progress,” Chandrababu Naidu told the Yanadi community people.