Murders, atrocities, harassments are gifts of Jagan to Dalits, tdp

Murders, atrocities, attacks and harassments besides pissing are the gifts of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to the Dalit community in the State, said former minister and senior TDP leader, KS Jawahar, on Saturday.

Jawahar told media persons at the party headquarters here that over 6,000 incidents of attacks are reported on Dalits in various parts of the State during the Jagan rule. The return gift that Jagan has given to the Dalits who voted for him is the killing of 28 persons from the Dalit community, he said.

Though Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State, has implemented various welfare schemes for the progress of Dalits politically, economically and socially, Jagan has withdrawn all these schemes making their very existence a big question, Jawahar remarked. Jagan is deliberately destroying the community as per a plan and the Chief Minister is using chaste Christianity for his personal gains, the former minister said.

“In fact, whenever Jagan says my SCs, I am abit scared as I fear that something is going to happen to the community,” Jawahar said, rather in a sarcastic manner. The Chief Minister is rewarding those bureaucrats who harass Dalits with promotions, he said and pointed out that false cases are registered against Dalit leader, Harsha Kumar, as he spoke on the Kutchalur boat accident, Jawahar stated.

False cases are also foisted against Mahasena Rajesh as he has pointed out how Dalits are being taken for a ride by this Government, Jawahar said and felt that unless Jagan stops anti-Dalit mindset immediately and does justice to them the Dalit community will teach him a fitting lesson in the coming elections.