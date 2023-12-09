Pan-India Film Hanu-Man Overseas Release By Primeshow Ent & Nirvana

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s Hanu-Man starring Young Hero Teja Sajja hogged the limelight across the country right with its teaser.

There is a lot of anticipation around the film with devotional fervor across the Pan-India markets on the film releasing on January 12th, 2024 as Sankranthi Special. The trade is quite confident that the box office is due for a big hit with Hanu-Man.

Primeshow Entertainment and Nirvana Cinemas together are releasing the Crazy Pan-India film in Overseas. They just scored a blockbuster with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal in the US which clocked more than 10 Million Dollars Gross.

The US Premieres will happen on January 11th and the distributors are already in the process of booking theaters that will appeal to all sections of audiences including kids to watch this film.

With their wide experience, they are going to clock a humongous release despite the crowded Sankranthi season. The songs released so far from Hanu-Man lived up to the expectations and the makers are confident that the hype around the film will go to the next level with the trailer that will be out soon.

For Trade Inquiries, Contact:

706-814-2413 and 408-780-4655

Content Produced by Indian Clicks, LLC